Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album at Ariana Grande concert

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album by treating her daughter to an Ariana Grande meet and greet on Friday night (31May19).

The singer and fiance Alex Rodriguez took their daughters, Emme, Ella and Natasha, to Ariana's Sweetener show in Miami, Florida.

Rodriguez took to Instagram Story to share footage from the gig, as the girls danced to Thank U, Next. He also posted a clip of J.Lo getting down to Ariana's 7 Rings, adding the caption: "On fire @ArianaGrande concert."

After the show, Rodriguez and Lopez and their kids made their way backstage for a private meet and greet with the headliner.

"Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to all the kids!!!" retired baseball star Alex wrote under one special Instagram photo of the girls hugging Grande, who was back onstage after a food allergy issue forced her to cancel two shows.

Lopez was celebrating the "amazing" 20th anniversary of the release of her debut album, On the 6, at the gig.

The 49-year-old pop star officially marked the milestone on Saturday (01Jun19), ahead of her It's My Party tour, which begins this week (beg03Jun19).

"It's been 20 years since my first album," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It coincides (with the tour) because it was (released) 1 June, 1999. And now we're going out (on tour on 7 June), so that same week."

The singer and actress also teased fans about what they can expect from her tour, which kicks off at The Forum in Los Angeles.

"It's my party! It's gonna be a big celebration," she exclaimed. "I want to create a different atmosphere than normal. We've been talking a lot about what this tour should be - what it means and how special it is, and how special this time in my life is."

J.Lo will also celebrate her 50th birthday in her adopted home state of Florida during the tour - she has planned concerts either side of her big celebration in Orlando and Miami. She will turn 50 on 24 July.