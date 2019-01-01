Demi Lovato full of praise for Christina Aguilera on Las Vegas debut

Demi Lovato was full of praise for Christina Aguilera's "perfect" Las Vegas residency debut.

The 38-year-old kicked off her off her new Planet Hollywood gigs, called The Xperience, on Friday (31May19) with a little support from her friend.

Documenting the entire show on her Instagram Stories, Demi went on to praise Christina’s opening night as being absolutely “perfect.”

“The f**king queen herself,” the 26-year-old captioned a series of snaps of the pair cuddling up backstage following the big show.

“A PERFECT, perfect show.. Couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible,” Demi continued.

“I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty. I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina," she gushed.

Demi went on to explain to her fans that even though she has a close relationship with the mother-of-two – and even released a song, Fall In Line, with the pop diva in 2018 – the former Disney star confessed she hadn't seen Christina in concert for more than 12 years.

“Haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored (sic) to call you a friend,” Demi wrote. “Keep it up queen.”

Wrapping up her sweet tribute to Grammy Award winner, the Skyscraper hitmaker urged her followers and fans to see Christina in concert.

The pair have a close friendship, and Christina supported Demi as she celebrated six months of sobriety in December (18).

Commenting on a photo of the Camp Rock star looking happy and healthy following a workout, the pop icon told her friend that she had missed her “so very much.”

"And we keep on tickin' – till the end of time- I looooove youuuu," Christina added.