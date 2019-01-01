Taylor Swift urges Republican senator to back LGBTQ rights

Taylor Swift penned a letter to a Republican senator, urging him to back lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights.

Just before Pride Month began on Saturday (01Jun19), the 29-year-old pop star shared a copy of a letter she had written to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Although the legislation was passed by the United States House of Representatives in May, many Republicans have spoken out against it.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” the Shake It Off hitmaker told fans, urging them to join her in writing to their own state senators.

“Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable,” she added. “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

In her letter, Taylor urged the politician to continue his support “of basic human rights” with the Equality Act.

“I know there are those who say this disrupts their religious freedom, but there are hundreds of Tennessee faith leaders who have recently (and very vocally) disagreed and spoken out to defend the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.

In conclusion, the pop star asked Senator Alexander to “please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination. I, for one, would be immensely grateful.”

Alongside her note, Taylor also shared a link to a petition urging Senators across the country to support the legislation.

The Bad Blood hitmaker first broke her silence on politics last October (18), when she publicly endorsed two Democratic candidates running in the Tennessee midterm elections.