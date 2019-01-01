NEWS Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'amazing' release of debut album Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez reflected on the "amazing" 20th anniversary of the release of her debut album, On the 6.



The 49-year-old pop star celebrated the milestone on Saturday (01Jun19), as she prepares to head out on her It's My Party tour later this month.



"It's been 20 years since my first album. All of this is all very amazing," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It coincides (with the tour) because it was (released) 1 June, 1999. And now we're going out (on tour 7 June), so that same week."



The On the 6 title references the 6 subway line in New York City, which the Bronx native frequently took to Manhattan during the early days of her career.



Originally getting her start as a dancer and actress, Jennifer didn't begin her music career until after her big break as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the 1997 musical biopic, Selena.



Looking back on what she would tell her younger self, the mother-of-two said it would be to not take herself so seriously.



"When you're young, you're just so, like, you think you know everything," Jennifer explained. "When my first album came out ... I just thought that I had it all figured out.



"You don't realize until you're in your 30s that you know nothing," she added. "Then in your 40s, you start kind of figuring it all out. And then when you're 50, you're just like, 'I'm just me and it's good.' It's great."



The singer and actress also teased what fans can expect from her It's My Party tour, which kicks off at The Forum in Los Angeles.



"It's my party! It's gonna be a big celebration," she exclaimed. "I want to create a different atmosphere than normal. We've been talking a lot about what this tour should be – what it means and how special it is, and how special this time in my life is."