Reba McEntire: 'Cher taught me to take myself less seriously'

Reba McEntire learned an important life lesson from fellow singer Cher after going to watch her Broadway show.

In a recorded message afterwards, the 64 year old thanked Cher for teaching her "a lot of things I can do to improve my life and my career".

"I learned that people who are so driven in this industry sacrifice a lot," she told Billboard.

"We forget to include the fun times," she added. "I think I took things way too seriously, as Cher did. Sometimes we get into that survival mode where we do things that we might not have done if we weren’t having to survive."

The Fancy hitmaker added, "I will be telling more of the younger generation, 'Have fun while you’re doing this. Remember every detail. Stop and smell the roses today. Don’t be so concerned about what you’re going to do tomorrow'."

However, the country superstar isn't entirely free from regrets. She performed her version of Beyonce's hit If I Were a Boy for an episode of U.S. music show Unplugged nine years ago, but she had her doubts about releasing it as a single, and wishes she had taken a stand and followed her gut instincts.

"There was a time that I covered Beyonce's If I Were a Boy," she told Billboard, as she recalled the last time she had made a misstep artistically. "We had done that for (Unplugged on Country Music Television), and the record label really wanted me to record it and put it out as a single."

She continued, "I didn't feel real good about it. It wasn't that successful. The people in the music industry, they're professionals, and sometimes you have to go with the team. It just didn't work out.

"The fans know when it goes a little left or right or not the way I would want it. We try new things, we experiment, and we keep going back to what is true."