Thomas Rhett ready for more kids

Country singer Thomas Rhett is ready to dive back into new fatherhood and make his wife's dreams of having a big family come true.

The couple found itself juggling two young daughters in the summer of 2017, after Rhett's wife Lauren fell pregnant while they were in the process of adopting a one-year-old child from Uganda.

They have since adjusted to life with three-year-old Willa Gray and her baby sister Ada James, who turns two in August (19), and although Rhett admits their family life can be a little hectic, he would love to give his girls a new sibling.

"When you're banking on one and then all of a sudden two happens, you're like, 'We basically had twins!'" he smiled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "It was tough (to adjust), but now we're like, 'Man, let's have some more. Two's good, let's go to three.'"

The Die a Happy Man star's comments emerge months after 29-year-old Rhett revealed Lauren had set her sights on expanding their family three more times within the next five years.

"Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan," he told Access Hollywood last summer. "So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She's the boss."

At the time, the couple was undecided about whether the next baby would be biological or adopted.

"We'll probably just wait for God to put that in our path and figure that out in that way, but we would definitely love to adopt again," he shared.