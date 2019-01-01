Cheryl: 'I'm always broody'

Cheryl has confessed she is "always broody" and wants "100 kids".

The 35-year-old British singer welcomed her first child, Bear Grey, with ex-boyfriend, former One Direction singer Liam Payne, in March 2017. And in an interview the Fight for This Love hitmaker admitted she has wanted children since she was a teenager, and loved being pregnant with her son.

"I'm always broody, I’ve been broody since I was about 13 years old... I’m always broody, I love love love babies," Cheryl told MailOnline.

"I love baby bumps, I look at a woman with a baby bump and think: 'What’s just about to happen for you it is a special moment.' I want 100 kids, are you kidding me? 100 will do! Definitely, I am always broody. It’s the best part of life!" she laughed.

Back in 2016, it was rumoured that Cheryl was pregnant with her first child, however she and Liam wanted to keep the news secret, and spent months hiding her baby bump from paparazzi.

Talking about her decision to keep her pregnancy private, the former Girls Aloud singer said she "had her reasons", but ultimately wanted to enjoy the special time.

"I really enjoyed my pregnancy because I was able to be private, I just kept everything on the down low. I mean, for other reasons too, I’ve got my reasons," she explained.

And while Cheryl admitted that it is a struggle juggling being a single working mum after her split from Liam last year (18), the singer couldn't be happier with her adorable toddler, who "makes everyone laugh".

"Honest to God, he does things every day which are really cute. It’s moments and expressions on his face, he says the dog’s name over and over, he’s just a bundle of cuteness. It is adorable. It’s innocence and so pure," she gushed.