Britney Spears brushes aside ongoing drama to attend son's private school graduation

Britney Spears brushed aside her ongoing legal drama over her conservatorship to attend her eldest son's school graduation.

The Lucky hitmaker, who is continuing to focus on her health after seeking treatment at a wellness facility, was at 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth grade graduation from a private Christian school in Los Angeles on Friday (31May19).

Britney shares Sean Preston, as well as 12-year-old son Jayden James, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who was also in attendance at the special event, according to People.

While she didn't share any photos from her son's ceremony, the 37-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself making an angry face while being stuck on the road.

"Traffic for two hours has me like (angry face emoji)," the mother-of -two wrote alongside the snap, in which she can be seen wearing a chic white blouse and mirrored sunglasses.

Kevin and his wife Victoria, with whom he shares two daughters, Jordan Kay, seven, and four-year-old Peyton Marie, attended as well, People reports.

Spears has been focusing on her health and wellbeing after suffering from tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears', health issues. Britney cancelled a Las Vegas show earlier this year (19), after he underwent life-threatening surgery, and she subsequently checked into rehab amid reports of "emotional distress".

Jamie has helped manage her life and finances since 2008, when she was placed under a conservatorship, which is currently under review.

Britney's dad has filed documents looking to extend the jurisdiction of her conservatorship, however, her mother, Lynn, is also looking to alter its terms, demanding more access to her daughter's medical records as part of a new arrangement.