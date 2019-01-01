Cardi B appears in court for strip club assault case

Cardi B entered a Queens, New York court decked out in a pink pantsuit on Friday (31May19) in her ongoing strip club feud case.

The Money hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with misdemeanours for assault and reckless endangerment following her arrest in October (18), after reportedly becoming involved in an altercation with a pair of female employees at New York City's Angels Strip Club last August.

Cardi remained quiet in court as the judge revealed prosecutors were planning to call in members of a grand jury to hear the case after "further investigation", reports TMZ.

The news is telling as the procedure is typically reserved for serious felonies, although authorities have yet to reveal what they uncovered during their investigation.

Cardi stands accused of hurtling bottles and brawling with bartender sisters Jade and Baddie Gi amid allegations suggesting Jade once slept with the star's husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Cardi rejected a no jail plea deal to settle the case in April, indicating her plans to fight the allegations at trial.

Her next court date on the matter is 9 August.

The rapper made her legal appearance on the same day she released her new song Press.