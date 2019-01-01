Kevin Jonas' daughter blew Jonas Brothers' reunion secret

Kevin Jonas' daughter ruined the Jonas Brothers' plans for a surprise comeback when she let slip details of the band's reunion to her school pals.

The Sucker hitmakers open up about their comeback on Friday's edition of The Graham Norton Show, and during the chat, 31-year-old Kevin revealed his daughter was particularly excited about her dad's return to the stage.

When asked about the news of the reunion leaking before the group made a formal announcement, Kevin replied: "That was my daughter Alena - she told the entire school. She blew the secret!"

Kevin shares five-year-old Alena with wife Danielle Jonas. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter, Valentina.

It's not the first time that news relating to the trio has slipped out ahead of time, as the group's parents heard news of 29-year-old Joe Jonas' wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner earlier this month before he had chance to tell them.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May, and Joe took the opportunity to assure his fans his parents are now aware he's married, quipping: "They do (know), the Internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!"

Despite the mishaps, the band enthused over their reunion, with Nick Jonas, 26, admitting regrouping had a positive effect on their entire family.

"It's incredible, we had six years away," he shared. "Getting the family back together was the priority so the payoff is even sweeter. We talked everything through over a drinking game."

Kevin added: "We didn't see each other for a long time and it took its toll on the family."