Elton John: 'Brexit makes me ashamed to be British'

Elton John is "ashamed" to be British due to his countrymen's decision to leave the European Union (EU).

The Rocket Man hitmaker, 72, has criticised Brexit before, but delivered his most stinging rebuke yet to U.K. leaders who campaigned to leave in the 2016 referendum at a concert in Verona, Italy on Wednesday.

"I'm ashamed of my country for what it has done. It's torn people apart ... I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians," he said in footage obtained by The Guardian. "I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot."

Brexit loomed over British politics since 2016, and current leader Theresa May became the second Prime Minister to resign over the issue last week. Elton has hit out at it previously, comparing the whole process to being told to walk through a maze while blindfolded.

The rock veteran completed the gig, but it was later revealed he struggled through the concert as he was suffering from a cold, and he cancelled a second Verona show on Thursday.

"Yesterday, Elton was battling a cold. He was struggling with his vocal warm-ups before last night's Verona show and although he battled through it was touch-and-go if he would be able to complete the show," a statement posted on promoters D'Alessandro e Galli's Facebook page read.

The message explained that the "cold, damp conditions" at the Arena di Verona "exacerbated the condition" and that he had been advised to skip the second gig as he is suffering from inflamed vocal cords.

His team added that Elton is expected to be well enough to perform on the next stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Wiesbaden, Germany on Saturday.