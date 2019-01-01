NEWS Lewis Capaldi denies Morrissey top spot on albums chart Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi enjoys his second week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



The Scotsman continues to ride the wave of success with his debut album, outselling the rest of this week’s Top 5 combined.



Morrissey claims this week’s highest new entry with his covers album California Son at Number 4, his 14th Top 10 album as a solo artist.



The Motion Picture Cast Recording of Elton John biopic Rocketman makes a Top 5 debut at Number 5, just ahead of Elton’s Diamonds greatest hits album, which leaps nine spots to Number 6. The Amazons’ second album Future Dust becomes their second Top 10 effort, debuting at Number 9.



Four more new entries land inside the Top 40 this week: Primal Scream’s new compilation album Maximum Rock ‘N’ Roll: The Singles (18) becomes their tenth Top 20, Where The Action Is by The Waterboys (21), Flamagra by Flying Lotus (25), and Sting’s My Songs (27) which marks the musician’s 19th Top 40 album.



Finally, Spice Girls’ Greatest Hits flies back into the Top 40 at Number 24 following the launch of the Spice World 2019 tour.