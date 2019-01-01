Katy Perry laments lack of 'characters and personalities' in pop music

Katy Perry thinks the pop music landscape has changed since she released her debut album - and not necessarily for the better.

Opening up about the changes she's seen over the past decade, the star told The Sun the music industry's now a "totally different playing field" to when she released her breakout hit I Kissed A Girl in 2008.

"I feel a little bit like 2008 was a time, and now 2019 is a totally different time, and all of the change that has happened in between that, it's a totally different playing field," the Firework hitmaker confessed. "I mean, you have to rewire and relearn. I would say that, as an observer, and a big fan of music, there are fewer characters. Lots of songs come out, but fewer characters and personalities."

Katy, who released her new single Never Really Over on Friday, went on to share her plans to give up touring for a while to focus on making music that feels more "authentic".

"I don't really want to go on tour right now. I can't make a record while I'm on the road because one thing suffers," the 34-year-old star reflected.

Speaking with Apple Music's Beats 1 radio host Brooke Reese in a separate interview, set to air on 2 June, the Roar singer said she's spent a lot of time reflecting on the past decade of her career and is now making a conscious effort to "be her best self".

"You can be in the best position of your life and in the healthiest place in your life and then you get one text message that just makes you fall to your knees... (and) you're like, here comes that wave of nostalgia from the past," the star shared. "But there is acceptance in that all these things that you did in the past led you to this place. And you had to go through all that to get here."