David Furnish 'terrified' to watch Rocketman with Elton John

David Furnish has admitted watching Rocketman with husband Elton John for the first time was the "most anxious moment" of his life.

The star, who co-produced the biopic based on the legendary musician's life, opened up about the first time the pair watched the flick together, and confessed he was worried about how the Tiny Dancer hitmaker would respond.

“I was terrified - it was an awesome responsibility,” the 56-year-old told reporters from Page Six at the film's New York premiere. “When I sat next to him... it was without question the most anxious (moment) of my life.”

Despite his initial fears, David revealed the 72-year-old was "profoundly moved" by the feature, adding: "I thought maybe we should not have done it... He was sobbing, he was wailing... There was no reading in between the lines - it poured out of him.”

Speaking to reporters from Variety ahead of the movie's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, the producer said he found exploring his husband's early years a difficult experience.

"Elton John is somebody that I think I know incredibly well, but then also it's like watching a film about somebody you don't know at all," he shared. "The Elton in all that madness is not the Elton I know. At times, he's a bit of a monster and also, deeply unhappy. That's hard.

"Many times as I watched the film, I wanted to go and give him a hug, like I could help him. I thought, 'God, you've been through a lot'."

Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton as the Candle in the Wind hitmaker, is showing in cinemas now.