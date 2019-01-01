Joe Jonas celebrates at Ibiza bachelor party ahead of second Sophie Turner wedding

Joe Jonas might be a married man, but he still made the most of his bachelor party in Ibiza ahead of his second wedding to Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers star wed Game of Thrones actress Sophie in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May. The pair are now gearing up to host another bigger and more traditional wedding in France this June, with Joe whisked away to Ibiza by his closest friends earlier this week.

Joe's brother Kevin's brother-in-law Mike Deleasa shared a series of pictures of himself and DNCE member Cole Whittle on a yacht on Instagram on Thursday, and wrote: "Submission for Trip Advisor... The Olive Garden is a must."

He also shared a snap of Kevin staring out at the sea while on the boat.

Designer Richard Chai also shared pictures of Mike and Cole standing at the edge of a building, using the hashtag "#Ibiza" in his Instagram Stories.

It seems the celebrations were somewhat heavy, as Kevin admitted during an interview with Capital FM on Wednesday that the brothers weren't feeling too good after their trip away.

"You should have seen us yesterday," he joked.

Meanwhile, after hitting headlines when he accused Diplo of "ruining" his and Sophie's Vegas nuptials by streaming the ceremony live on his Instagram page, Joe received a biting response from the rapper.

"The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit," Diplo wrote on Instagram, referring to the groom's grey tuxedo, alongside a screenshot of an article which had the headline, "Diplo ruined my wedding".

Joe then replied to the hilarious comeback with an eye roll emoji.