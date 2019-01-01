NEWS Cardi B attacks fans grousing about postponed shows Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B is blasting critics who have frowned on her decision to scrap shows as she recovers from plastic surgery procedures.



Her representative recently confirmed reports suggesting the Bodak Yellow hitmaker had rescheduled gigs due to complications, revealing Cardi didn't take the time to properly recover before hitting the road.



Gigs in Texas and Maryland scheduled for earlier this month (May19) were axed and her aide told E! Online, "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work (and) she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery.



"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May. Cardi says she's very disappointed and hates to let her fans down, but she wants to reassure them that she'll see them in September!"



Cardi, who became a first-time mother to daughter Kulture last summer (18), now appears to have recovered enough to put the trolls on blast, telling them, "I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body."



"I don't have the time of day like you do," she adds on Instagram Live. "My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro (sic). So no, I don't have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won't get fixed.



"I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I'm a money addict. I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."