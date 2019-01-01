Bella Thorne slams ex Mod Sun during heated feud

Bella Thorne has accused ex-boyfriend Mod Sun of using their split for publicity during a heated Twitter exchange.

The actress and singer split from the rapper during a trip to the Coachella festival in California last month (Apr19), and now it's clear the former couple is no longer on friendly terms.

On Wednesday (30May19), Thorne and the 32 year old found themselves at the centre of a heated dispute on social media after Mod Sun, born Derek Smith, shared a link to his interview with TooFab, in which he threatened to sell items his ex had left behind after their relationship ended.

"If (Bella) doesn’t get (her stuff) soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site," he told the website.

Smith prefaced the post by noting the comment was made in jest, writing: "Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho."

Bella, 21, wasn't amused and she accused her former beau of seeking media attention.

"Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer?," the Blended star wrote.

He fired back by sharing his version of their break-up, claiming Thorne showed up at his home uninvited just 24 hours after they split.

"Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor," he alleged. "I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella... ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine (sic)."

Bella broke the news of her split from Mod Sun by sharing an image of the once loved-up pair with the caption: “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

Just days later, she was photographed kissing Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.