Miley Cyrus teases Jonas Brothers over 'purity rings'

Miley Cyrus grilled her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas over the infamous purity ring he wore as a teen.



The 26-year-old interviewed the Sucker hitmaker, who she briefly dated from 2006-2007, alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates Joe and Kevin on Thursday (30May19), and couldn't help but draw attention to the chastity rings the trio wore during their early years.



“Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring - you know what I’m saying?” she teased during the chat on the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show.



Joe, 29, who married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner earlier this month (May19), coyly admitted: "Uh, yeah."



The group rose to fame off the back of their multiple appearances on the Disney Channel TV network, including starring roles in the original movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, the series Jonas, and cameo appearances alongside Miley in Hannah Montana.



The rings have prompted much discussion over the years and, while the band will open up about their significance in the upcoming documentary Chasing Happiness, the trio confessed they were soon desperate to shed the jewellery from their look.

“(People) were saying Disney created a band who were these cookie-cutter boy band brothers, and that everything was perfect and that they used Christianity and purity rings as a way to sell music to kids,” Joe said. "All the kids I grew up with were doing it so I was like, ‘This is cool.’ Probably by like 15, I was like, ‘What?’ That was not who we were, it was just something that we did when we were young kids."



Nick, 26, who is now married to actress Priyanka Chopra, agreed with his brother, adding: “It was embarrassing... When I would go to a sporting event, and they would put me on the jumbotron or us, they would boo us. As a sports fanatic, I would be so hurt."



Chasing Happiness premieres on 4 June (19) on Amazon Prime Video.