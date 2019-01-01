John Legend's daughter 'sceptical' of his singing talent

John Legend is still trying to convince his three-year-old daughter Luna that he's a good singer.

The star made the revelation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Sesame Street Workshop's 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala in New York City on Wednesday, and admitted the youngster isn't the biggest fan of his singing.

"Maybe I can prove to Luna that I'm a good singer," he laughed, ahead of his scheduled performance at the event. "She's sceptical still."

The 40-year-old went on to joke that, while Luna isn't the biggest fan of her father's music, she loves Sesame Street - and was "so excited" when she first met the character Big Bird.

"Oh, she was so, so happy," he quipped. "That was an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and it airs tomorrow, but she - we had never seen her that excited in our lives, and she was ... so, so happy!"

"Never been more thrilled," John shared, while his wife Chrissy Teigen agreed, admitting: "She loves them."

Speaking to the same outlet last week, the All of Me hitmaker said his daughter takes after her mother with her hilarious sense of humour.

"She really is (funny). She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality," he stated. "She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious."

John and Chrissy, 33, married in 2013 after six years of dating. The couple also share a son, 12-month-old Miles.