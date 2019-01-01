Christina Aguilera was 'so scared' to juggle touring with motherhood

Christina Aguilera has admitted she was unhappy during her time on The Voice, but stayed on the show for six seasons because she was nervous about balancing her music career and motherhood.

The Beautiful hitmaker joined the coaching panel of the hit NBC talent show for its first season in 2011, and last appeared on the line-up for its 10th season in 2016, when she coached contestant Alisan Porter to victory.

Opening up about her time on the show during an interview for Galore magazine, the star confessed she only stayed so long because she was "scared" she wouldn't be able to have a career in music and be a mother.

"(I'm) getting my feet wet, coming off of this sterile TV mode that I was a part of," the 38-year old admitted. "(I was) so unhappy there (and I'm looking forward to) getting back to my roots at what I do my best; my artistry, doing what I love to do, creating, and having a purpose and meaning.

"My son is 11 now and I had not ventured back on tour because I was so scared of it. I was like, 'How do I juggle this? How do I do this?'"

The Dirrty singer is engaged to musician Matthew Rutler and together they have daughter Summer, four. She's also mum to son Max, 11, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

Christina, whose The Xperience residency show is set to open at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, admitted part of the appeal of the venture was that she would be based in one location.

"I'm excited because Vegas gives me the chance to not be too far away from home," she shared. "I can juggle that with the kids. If you know me, (you know) I don't like to just let my kids be with a nanny 90 per cent of the time. It's important to me to put them to bed, to be with them in the morning if I do have to go to work. Whatever it is, (I want to) have these core specific moments and days that I can have with them."