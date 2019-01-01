Britney Spears' restraining order against ex-manager extended

Britney Spears' restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi has been extended by another two weeks.

The Toxic hitmaker was granted the temporary protective order in court earlier this month (May19), amid allegations suggesting Lutfi had been sending harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Britney and her family, causing the star "severe mental trauma".

He also reportedly sent Britney's mother, Lynne, an "unhinged" text, insisting she should be more involved in her daughter's affairs, and claimed the singer was spiralling out of control after recently completing a mental health programme.

Britney's attorney and her father Jamie Spears, who has served as his daughter's co-conservator since her infamous breakdown in 2009, headed back to Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (28May19) seeking to make the restraining order permanent.

However, Judge Brenda Penny suspended the case after hearing testimony from Jamie and Lutfi, who argued the restrictions the Spears family wanted to put in place were too broad and infringed upon his constitutional rights to free speech, as they want to ban him from making any disparaging comments about the pop star.

The judge agreed to extend the order, which also requires Lutfi to stay at least 200 yards (183 metres) away from Britney, her parents, and her two sons, until 13 June (19), when another hearing will take place to determine whether or not to make the protective order permanent, according to The Associated Press.

The courtroom was closed to the public for the majority of Tuesday's proceedings to avoid private details about Britney's mental health leaking to the press.

Lutfi has denied having any direct contact with the musician since his nine-year tenure as Britney's handler ended in 2009, and has defended his phone calls and messages to Lynne Spears, insisting he just wanted to offer his assistance.