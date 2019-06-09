Carrie Underwood forced to postpone Toronto gig due to NBA finals

Carrie Underwood's June gig at Canada's Scotiabank Arena has been pushed back because of basketball team the Toronto Raptors.

She is the second act whose touring plans have been hit by the Raptors' progress to the NBA Finals; rockers Twenty One Pilots' gig at the Canadian team's home arena on Wednesday had already fallen victim to the team's success, as their first ever National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals against the Golden State Warriors begins there the following day.

Now Carrie's gig on the 9 June has been scrapped due to a clash with the fifth game in the seven match series on 10 June.

"Due to the Raptors advancing to the NBA Finals & the technical set up requirements of the league, the Carrie Underwood concert on June 9, 2019 will be rescheduled to a later date still to be announced," a statement from venue bosses posted to Twitter reads.

The country star retweeted the message to her fans, many of whom expressed their anger at having to change their travel plans.

"I was so excited and I'm flying in from Nova Scotia now I have to pay for another flight when they rebook ... could be worse I know but it sure sucks," a disgruntled Carrie devotee wrote.

One musician almost certain to be at the Scotiabank Arena for the matches is Raptors superfan and global ambassador Drake, who has made headlines with his outlandish courtside antics during his team's 2019 NBA Playoffs run.