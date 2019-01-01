Britney Spears denies she's no longer in charge of social media accounts

Britney Spears has denied fans' claims others are posting videos for her on social media as she recovers from her mental health crisis.

The Toxic hitmaker cancelled a Las Vegas show earlier this year after her father Jamie underwent life-threatening surgery, and she subsequently checked into rehab amid reports of "emotional distress".

Jamie has helped manage his daughter's life and finances since 2008, when she was placed under a conservatorship, which is currently under review. Although Britney checked out of rehab last month, fans using the hashtag #FreeBritney have speculated she was held in the facility against her will, and now allege her team have taken over social media accounts.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday the singer denied others are crafting her online presence, saying: "For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it."

Her followers can then scroll to the right on her Instagram feed to see a video of her dancing on a balcony to DJ Eeboo's track Rom Pom Pom while wearing three different outfits. The post has been liked by more than 400,000 of her followers, including Miley Cyrus. She has uploaded several workout and dance videos over the past two weeks as well.

The star has also denied reports she will never perform again, telling a TMZ reporter that "of course" she'll be back on stage.

Britney's dad has filed documents looking to extend the jurisdiction of her conservatorship, however, her mother, Lynn, is also looking to alter its terms, demanding more access to her daughter's medical records as part of a new arrangement.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two was in the legal care of Jamie and court-appointed attorney Andrew Wallet from 2008 until March, when the lawyer stepped down, leaving her sick father as her sole conservator.