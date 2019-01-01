Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates career with rap track

Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a rap song celebrating his rise from bodybuilder to movie star.

The Terminator star has recorded the inspiring duet, titled Pump It Up - The Motivation Song, with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier.

After Andreas sings about how Arnie is a "living legend" the action superstar raps: "Hey I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully. Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who. If you believe success will come. Work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true."

The song charts his rise from his early days pumping iron at Venice Beach's Gold's Gym, becoming Mr. Universe, attaining movie stardom, and becoming Governor of California, and also includes some of his famous catchphrases like "I'll be back".

"Break some rules, knock the wall, don't be afraid to fail. You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain. I don't want to hear it can't be done, always give something back," he tells fans in the lyrics, before adding: "My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I'll be back."

Andreas is a popular modern folk musician in Arnold's homeland of Austria, where he has had five number one albums.

The 71-year-old movie hardman has been a Hollywood fixture since the '70s, and after taking a break from movie making during his political career, made his return to the big screen in 2010's The Expendables. He currently has six new projects in the pipeline, including reprising some of his most famous roles in films The Legend of Conan and Terminator: Dark Fate.