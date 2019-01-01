Sick Ariana Grande pulls two Florida shows

Ariana Grande is "beyond devastated" after postponing her Tuesday night concert in Tampa, Florida due to illness.

The 7 Rings hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories timeline hours before showtime to announce the Amalie Arena gig will no longer be going ahead as planned. Her condition has also forced her to pull the plug on the next stop on her Sweetener tour in Orlando on Wednesday.

"Tampa & Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," she posted. "I'm so beyond devastated."

Ariana, who hails from Florida, went on to vow: "I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. Live Nation will be in touch with you all ASAP regarding your tickets and when we will be returning. Thank you so much for understanding and can't wait to see you and make it up to you.

“Will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you've already purchased. Thank you so much for your understanding. Love you so so so so so so much.”

Promoters at Live Nation have already rescheduled the two shows for 24 and 25 November.

Ariana's next concerts are due to take place in Miami on Friday and Saturday.