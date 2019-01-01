Jesse & Joy star gives birth to baby girl

Jesse & Joy star Joy Huerta is a first-time mum.

The singer announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday (28May19), underneath a photo of herself cradling baby daughter Noah.

"I just wanted to stop by real quick to share with all of you the biggest joy we've ever felt. Meet our sweet baby girl Noah," she wrote.

The new mum's bandmate brother, Jesse, also shared photos of himself holding his niece, adding the caption: "I am dying of love with this new piece of heaven, thank God for this new life and blessing for our family. She and her cousins ??will take over the world and make it a better place for them and those around them.

"My life keeps getting filled with strong, intelligent, beautiful and loving women. I am so blessed and lucky... What madness to hold in my arms the baby of my baby sister."

Joy, 32, came out as a lesbian recently and revealed she was expecting a baby with her wife, who she didn't identify.

"Since I was little I have seen sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people loving each other with consent for me is love regardless of gender," she wrote beneath a sonogram picture posted on Instagram. "And even though I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and love took us both by surprise.

"At first it was difficult for both of us to accept that we had reached our destination. But leaving aside the fear and what they will say, I opened my arms completely to my happiness. Today my wife and I are waiting for our first baby, a beautiful baby who thanks to God comes full of health and life."