Jonas Brothers team up with Motley Crue author for memoir

The Jonas Brothers have written a new book about their rise to the top, break-up, and reunion with the author behind Motley Crue's The Dirt.

The new tome, titled BLOOD, is a memoir that will "detail the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band's creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame, and now reunification".

Written with Neil Strauss, BLOOD will hit stores in November (19) through Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends.

Meanwhile, the reunited trio is releasing its first album since 2009 on 7 June (19) and touring with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw this summer.

Announcing the book news on Tuesday, Joe Jonas says, "We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

The Jonas Brothers have also revealed the cover of the book on their Instagram account.

"For those of you who have been with us since the beginning... #BLOOD is our family's story and we can't wait to share it with you," the siblings wrote in the caption.