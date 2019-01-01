NEWS Miley Cyrus 'actually likes' being patted down by airport security Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus never removes her jewellery at airports because she likes to be patted down by security.

The 26-year-old revealed the habit during an interview on the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show on Tuesday, and confessed that, although security officials seem "nervous" about completing the checks due to her star status, she's actually a fan of them.



"They have a love hate. Because you know they hate because it’s definitely kind of annoying because I never take it (jewellery) off but they love me because they always get to do the pat down," the star laughed. "They’re getting very sensitive with the pat down and I’m kind of like in to it. But they’re getting like more and more nervous about doing that kind of thing - but I actually like it, you know."



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker reiterated her feelings, cheekily adding: "I need a little human touch."



Despite admitting she enjoys the attention she receives, Miley also gushed about husband Liam Hemsworth, who she wed last December.



Opening up about the couple's ideal date night, the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer revealed the pair like to keep things pretty low-key.



"We are like the biggest TV junkies ever. We’ve pretty much watched every show that Netflix has, three times," the star quipped. "All we like to do, we both like Chinese food and Netflix so this is pretty much our ultimate date.

"This is how like the proposal should have gone."



Miley will release her new EP She Is Coming on Friday.