NEWS Mel B describes 'unbearable' grief in tribute on late father's birthday







Mel B has shared the "unbearable" grief of losing her father Martin two years ago, as she paid tribute to him on what would have been his 65th birthday.



The Spice Girls star, real name Melanie Brown, shared a throwback photo of her and her dad, who died of myeloma cancer in 2017, and wrote that she was missing her parent "now more than ever" in an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday.



"Happy birthday dad I'm missing you more now than ever, I really really am in the most amount of pain, it is actually unbearable!!" she told her followers. "But I do wish you could see me now happy and strong (I) am now thank god, I no (sic) you would be sooo proud of me and of (her actress sister) Danielle, we have morphed into you now big time.



"We don't deal with people who hurt us in life and we stick together as a family thanks to you dad, I love you sooo much, I just wish I could of (sic) had one more day one more cuddle that's all #imissyou".



Mel's post comes days after her appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, which aired over the weekend, in which she spoke about seeing her father for the last time. The pair had been estranged for six years during her 10 year marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.



"When I saw him, he didn't even look anything remotely like how I remember my dad looking like," she told Piers. "But he sounded like my dad when he managed to whisper, 'I love you.'"



The 43-year-old added that she felt "really bad" because she hadn't seen her father in years, and it was their final conversation that "gave her the strength" to leave Stephen.



Mel is currently on tour with her Spice Girls bandmates.