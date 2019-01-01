Quavo has marriage on his mind at sister's wedding

Migos star Quavo has suggested he's ready to marry his girlfriend, fellow rapper Saweetie, after she caught the bridal bouquet at his sister's weekend wedding.

The MotorSport hitmaker was linked to Saweetie last summer (18) after she portrayed his love interest in the music video for his solo track Workin Me, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

Quavo took the 25 year old, real name Diamonte Harper, as his date to his sibling's Atlanta, Georgia nuptials on Saturday (25May19), where he and R&B singer Jacquees performed for guests during the newlyweds' reception.

He later shared video footage from the celebrations, including one clip of his girlfriend joyfully catching the flowers from the traditional bridal toss.

Moments later, the hip-hop star, 28, also caught the bride's garter, with both wedding traditions said to indicate who will be marrying next.

Alongside the video of Saweetie clutching the bouquet, Quavo wrote, "GUESS WE NEXT (sic)," to which his lady responded, "Yesssssir (sic)."

If Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, does decide to propose to Saweetie, he won't be the first member of Migos to head down the aisle - his bandmate and cousin Offset secretly wed Cardi B in September, 2017, just months after they began dating. The couple now shares daughter Kulture, who turns one in July (19).