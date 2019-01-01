NEWS Carrie Underwood's tour introducing kids to dad's Canadian homeland Newsdesk Share with :







Country superstar Carrie Underwood is making the most of having her family join her on tour by introducing her sons to their father's Canadian roots.



The singer is currently on the North American leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with her husband Mike Fisher and their boys Isaiah, four, and four-month-old Jacob in tow, and the trek has given the couple the opportunity to explore more of the retired ice hockey star's homeland as a family.



On Sunday (26May19), Carrie posted a photo of the packed crowd at her weekend gig in Vancouver on Instagram, and captioned the image, "Cool shot of the stage from last night's show in Vancouver...the first of our run of shows in Canada...



"This is Jacob's first big tour of the Great White North! I'm glad the kiddos are getting to learn more about where they come from! #MarriedToACanadian #OCanada #CryPrettyTour360".



Carrie will also be making stops in Edmonton, Toronto, and Ottawa, among other Canadian cities, during the run of shows, which kicked off earlier this month (May19).



Meanwhile, the Before He Cheats hitmaker also took a moment over the weekend to mark the anniversary of her big win on American Idol, which catapulted Carrie to fame.



And the 36 year old proved she was game to poke a little fun at herself by sharing an unflattering picture of the night in question, when she was on the verge of tears as she learned she had been crowned the champion of the reality show's fourth season.



"14 years ago today... my world changed. It's true when I say that 'you can't cry pretty,'" she quipped, referencing her 2018 single Cry Pretty.