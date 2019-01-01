YG donating percentage of album proceeds to Nipsey Hussle's kids

Rapper YG has promised to donate a portion of all song proceeds from his new album to the children of his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

The Big Bank hitmaker had been close friends with Hussle and was so rocked by his murder on 31 March (19), he postponed the release of his surprise album, which he had been gearing up to drop on 12 April.

The project, titled 4Real 4Real, hit retailers on Friday (24May19), and in a recent Los Angeles radio interview with Real 92.3 DJ Big Boy, YG revealed he almost shelved the new music for a longer period of time, until a chat with the slain star's brother, Blacc Sam, convinced him otherwise.

"I'm f**ked up. So I'm like, damn, my music ain't 'bout to represent this s**t...," he recalled of delaying the album's release.

"I was talking to bro family, like Blacc Sam and them, when it happened. Like, 'Bro, I can't even put this music out. I feel weird and s**t.' They like, 'Bro would want you to put your music out and turn up (have fun).' So I'm like, 'You right...'"

And YG has since decided to honour his late pal's memory by using some of the profits from each track to support Hussle's two young kids - two-year-old son Kross, with his girlfriend, model/actress Lauren London, and 10-year-old daughter Emani from a previous relationship.

"I'm giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album (sic)," he explained. "So, by the time they get (to) 18, from me, they gon' have a bag (money) (sic)."

YG went on to suggest the charitable endeavour was part of a longterm plan, adding, "We gon' keep that going, probably six more albums (sic)."

The news emerges days after DJ Khaled announced he would be giving 100 per cent of the proceeds from his new single Higher, which features Hussle and John Legend, to the tragic rapper's offspring.