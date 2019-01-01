Kacey Musgraves offered Follow Your Arrow hit to Katy Perry

Kacey Musgraves initially offered her acceptance anthem Follow Your Arrow to Katy Perry, who urged the country singer to record it herself.

Shane McAnally, who helped the singer complete the tune, tells A Taste of Country Kacey was inspired to write the track, which landed her a 2014 CMA Song of the Year win, after penning a note she had written to a friend in need, in which she urged her to "kiss lots of boys, make lots of noise and smoke a joint".

"She had a picture of the note and she actually took the song to Katy Perry, and Katy, thank God, had the insight to say, 'I really think that's something you should save for yourself - it sounds like a country anthem that might break down some walls'.

"Kacey brought the idea to Brandi Clark and myself and I'm so grateful for it. It was the last song we wrote for Kacey's debut record, Same Trailer, Different Park, and we went on to win two Grammys for that record.

"It really did change a lot of people's minds," he adds. "Being a gay man in country music, I have gotten very used to acceptance. People have always accepted me. I've never felt like I was on the outside of anything, but what I'm reminded by with that song, by so many people that send me letters or emails, they have felt on the outside... I'm so proud of Kacey for putting a song like that out."

Musgraves did get to sing Follow Your Arrow with Katy Perry when the two stars teamed up to record an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2014.