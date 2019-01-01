Kimberly Wyatt and husband Max Rogers expecting baby number three

Kimberly Wyatt and her husband Max Rogers are expecting their third child.

The 37-year-old showed off her baby bump for the first time, dressed in a grey all in one, with a white shirt knotted over the top, in a photoshoot with OK! magazine.

"It was a surprise - but an amazing one. We weren't planning on having a third child this quickly!" she said of her latest pregnancy, which happened just nine months after the birth of the couple's second child.

Kimberly and Max, who got married in 2014, already have two daughters, Willow, four, and Maple, 21 months, and the former Pussycat Doll admitted she hopes to have a baby boy this time round.

"I can't deny I'd like to have a boy," she continued, "but ultimately we just want a happy and healthy baby."

Britain's Next Top Model judge Max went on to reveal the couple have had boy's names picked out for some time.

"We've had our boy names since before we were married," he said. "And if it's a girl we'll continue with the tree theme."

Kimberly is also keen to have a natural birth after having previously had two caesareans.

"My wish has always been to have a natural birth, but I've not been that lucky," she added. "I've had two caesareans and I'm coming to terms with probably having another one."