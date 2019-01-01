Madison Beer festival set halted by crowd drama

Singer Madison Beer halted her show at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California on Saturday (25May19) after a music fan pulled a gun stunt.

Beer was midway through a cover of Radiohead's Creep when she spotted what police officials have called a "minor disturbance" and stopped the show. She walked to the side of the stage and could be heard asking, "What's going on?"

A video of the scare posted by a fan on Twitter features the star urging the crowd to "back up" as audience members scream. The footage also captures the chaos as fans run to safety.

Reports suggested that a man in the crowd had actually pulled out a gun, but a local police spokesperson tells Us Weekly, "There was a minor disturbance at the Bai Stage during the Napa Valley BottleRock concert on Saturday... but no weapon was involved and no one was injured. The man who caused the disturbance was removed from the grounds."

Beer's mother Tracie has since taken to Instagram to comment on the incident, writing: "(It) is so disturbing to me that the world we’re living in has made us has feel the need to have to always be aware of our surroundings (sic). Looking over your shoulder in public places such as a concert where you’d like to feel free & distress from life’s worries seems so sad to me... but this is the world we live in unfortunately.

"I wish there was a bubble I can put around my kids to shield them. Last nights scare truly was disturbing & unsettling. My thoughts, prays & love to anyone that was in the crowd (sic)."