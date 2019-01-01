Puma to release posthumous Nipsey Hussle collection

Puma are to release a collection that Nipsey Hussle worked on before his death.

The rapper was tragically shot and killed in front of his store, Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles, on 31 March (19).

Now, the athletic giant has announced it will honour the late star by releasing a posthumous collection that the musician was associated with in an effort to provide for his children – daughter Emani, 10, with ex Tanisha Foster, and two-year-old son Kross with girlfriend Lauren London.

During the Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival in New York, Puma executive Adam Petrick revealed the news in an interview with Puma brand ambassador, G-Eazy.

“We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate,” he said. “We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids... We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him.

"We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation," Petrick added.

Weeks before his death, Hussle shared a video on Instagram announcing that a collaboration between Puma and his apparel brand, The Marathon Clothing, would hit stores later this year.

“He was somebody that was doing great stuff, and he had this idea about how he could improve the community and how he could push for that,” Petrick said about the brand’s choice to work with Hussle. “The concept of working with Nipsey just made sense."

Eric Holder has been charged with the murder of Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, and faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.