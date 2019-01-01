Lance Bass desperate for 'incredible' collaboration with Ariana Grande

Lance Bass is desperate to collaborate with Ariana Grande after performing on stage with her at Coachella.

The 40-year-old joined the No More Tears Left to Cry hitmaker, along with his *NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, for a special performance of their 1997 hit Tearing Up My Heart – complete with choreography – during her set at the music festival last month (Apr19).

And following the highly-anticipated gig, Lance would love to work with the Grammy Award-winning pop star again.

“We have no plans (to collaborate) but that would be incredible,” he told Page Six. “Hey, if she wants to, I’m sure we’d be open to it.”

The singer also told us about how much he loved getting the boy band back together again, despite Justin Timberlake being unable to join them onstage due to tour commitments.

“It was just nice to be back on stage with those guys,” Lance shared. “That’s what I live for, you know, being able to perform with those guys, and it was an incredible feeling. I didn’t know if we would ever be able to do it again.”

As for re-learning the original up-tempo choreography for Ariana's Coachella set, the singer said it was "like riding a bike".

“It was so easy,” Lance confessed. “(Ariana) wanted to do the original choreography (to Tearin’ Up My Heart) which we changed in 1998 so we thought it would be a little difficult to get it back but it only took us about an hour to learn the whole thing so it was nice.“

And age has been kind to the film and TV producer, who thinks he can dance better than when he was in his 20s.

“I can say I’m a much better dancer these days than I was in *NSYNC,” he laughed.