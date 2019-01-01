Nick Jonas arranges for superfan Priyanka Chopra to meet Mariah Carey on their anniversary

Nick Jonas went all out for the anniversary of his first date with now-wife Priyanka Chopra, arranging for the Mariah Carey superfan to meet her Butterfly singer idol.

Despite the fact the married couple spent the special day apart on Saturday (25May19) - with former Quantico star Priyanka in London and Nick back home in America - the Jonas Brothers singer pulled out all the stops to ensure the occasion was one to remember.

As well as arranging for Priyanka to attend a Mariah gig in London, Nick even managed to sort out a meet and greet for his wife and the We Belong Together hitmaker backstage.

"The best husband ever.. A Lambily member's dream came true... Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my favourite!" Priyanka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with Mariah.

"So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show... you will always be my baby Nick Jonas. Happy one year love!" she added.

Nick, 26, had earlier taken to his own Instagram page to remember the moment he first enjoyed a night out with Priyanka - when they went to see a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Nick wrote on, alongside a snap of the couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you,” the Jonas Brother added.