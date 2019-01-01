Meek Mill accuses Las Vegas hotel of racism after being refused entry

Meek Mill accused a Las Vegas hotel of "extreme racism" after he was refused entry by security guards.

The rapper was at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino on Saturday (25May19) to attend a Mustard concert, however, upon his arrival, Meek was approached by the hotel’s security.

According to his attorney Joe Tacopina, the guards told the 32-year-old he would be subject to arrest for trespassing were he to step out of his car.

Meek shared footage of the incident on Instagram, and posted a video that shows the All Eyes on You hitmaker speaking with two men who appear to be security guards for the Cosmopolitan.

"Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people," the rapper captioned the clip. "they said they gone lock me up... Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics (sic) to keep the level of blacks down .... but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!"

In the video, Meek is heard asking the security guards, “How can you tell me I’m going to be locked up for trespassing?”

“So here’s the deal, right,” one of the men replies. “We’re a private property; at this time, with the information we have, we’re refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that.”

Meek responds, “But what information? You’re not refusing to do business with me; you’re telling me I’ll be arrested if I don’t leave.”

The same man tells the rapper, “No, no, what we said was... we officially trespassed you.”

TMZ shared an additional video of the alleged encounter, and the two security guards can be heard threatening Meek with arrest.

"If you do not leave these premises immediately, you will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanour... Your subsequent return to these premises after being duly warned not to, will subject you to arrest for trespassing," one of the men tells the rapper.

A rep for the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas told Pitchfork they were unable to comment on legal matters, but said "our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.”