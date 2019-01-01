Diplo urges Travis Scott to reply to his messages about new collaboration

Diplo will team up again with Travis Scott, but only if the rapper replies to his text messages.

The 40-year-old DJ, who joined forces with Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo on 2017 track Know No Better, ran into the Sicko Mode hitmaker at a festival recently, and the pair exchanged numbers after Scott suggested another collaboration.

However, Diplo told his fans on Instagram on Friday (24May19) that he's been frantically trying to get in touch with Scott ever since - with no success.

“Travis sees me after a festival and says ‘Hey let’s make another song,'” Diplo wrote, alongside two pictures showing the two musicians chatting.

“Me ‘What’s your new number?”, the caption continued. “Adds number, Texts him next day ‘this is Diplo’ notices the number was saved and I already sent desperate looking texts to the same number fifteen times over 5 years.”

“Also I look dumb in this picture because I’m mid conversation about a really fire beat I made,” Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., added.

The second picture in the post featured screenshots of the five most recent texts that Diplo had sent to the 28-year-old rapper, dating all the way back to February, with no reply ever being given.

“Wes/Diplo, lock me in,” the first text said. Diplo then followed up, writing, “hey what’s up bro, text me back.”

Despite getting no reply, Diplo opted not to give up, sending another text in April reading, “iI’s Diplo think something might be wrong with my texts... hit me back.”

Scott – who is father to one-year-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner – declined to return that text, as well.

“Yo Trav you must be super busy lol I know how it goes anyways hit my line my guy,” Diplo wrote in the most recent text from 5 May, which he followed up with, “are you mad at me?”