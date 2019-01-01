Taylor Swift refuses to answer sexist question during radio interview

Taylor Swift has slammed a radio host for asking her a sexist question during an interview.

As the Bad Blood singer appeared on Germany's RTL show, she was asked if turning 30 later this year is a "turning point" in her life, before the interviewer quizzed Taylor on whether she was ready to take the next step with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

"I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now," she fired back, according to fan sites who translated quotes.

While she may have passed on directly answering the question, Taylor did reflect on her upcoming big birthday in December (19).

"I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in (their) twenties," she shared. "And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes."

While the songstress has refused to discuss her relationship with The Favourite star, Taylor stepped out with her beau in Paris, France, on Friday (24May19).

Enjoying the sunny weather, the couple wore matching baseballs caps, sunglasses and sneakers as they were seen holding hands in Beaubourg, after having breakfast at the iconic Cafe de Flore.

Earlier this year, Taylor wrote an op-ed for Elle magazine, and reflected on what she's learned in her 29 years.

"According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year," she shared. "It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29."