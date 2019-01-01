Kanye West: 'Mum's last bear gift was extra special'

Kanye West regrets berating his mum for buying him a toy bear as a gift just before she died.

Donda West passed away in 2007 after suffering complications from a plastic surgery procedure and just before she died she offered her son a stuffed toy she thought resembled the multi-coloured bears Kanye's favourite artist Takashi Murakami designed.

"I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multi-coloured, and I was very into Takashi Murakami at the time," the rapper tells David Letterman on the second season of Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. "She said, 'It kinda feels like Takashi Murakami', and I was like, 'I don't want that. That ain't no Takashi Murakami bear'."

Following her death, the toy bear became all Kanye could think about, adding, "I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house."

West feels sure his mum is always with him and his wife Kim Kardashian, "guiding us", but he's sad she's not around to hang out with her four grandchildren.

"This would've been the funnest time of her life," he says. "To have those kids running around that house and being able to go and buy them toys..."

Kanye and Kim celebrated the fifth anniversary of their Italian wedding on Friday (24May19), while the interview with Letterman drops next week (31May19).

The new parents have also recently acquired the trademark for the name of their infant son, Psalm West.