Simon Cowell drops significant weight with healthy vegan diet

Simon Cowell has turned over a new leaf with his health after dropping 20 pounds (9 kilograms) thanks to a new vegan diet.

The music mogul made the decision to take out meat, dairy, wheat and sugar from his meals ahead of turning 60 in October (19) and he is already feeling brand new.

“Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since,” he told Extra. “You feel better, you look better. (I feel) much better.”

But Simon admits his craving for pizza makes it "really hard" for him to continue his vegan diet sometimes.

The America's Got Talent judge recently revealed he had decided to change his palette when a good doctor friend steered him in the right direction.

“It was way easier than you may think. Like, I used to have yoghurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yoghurts. I have almond milk in my tea," he told the Sun. “Once you get into a pattern I’ve found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired. I noticed a massive difference in how I felt in about a week.

“I have more energy and focus and it wasn’t difficult. I don’t like to use the word diet because that’s the reason I never went on a diet before — the word diet makes me miserable.”