Sound problems wreck Spice Girls comeback gig

The Spice Girls' reunion gig in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night (24May19) was marred by sound issues

Fans attending the show at Croke Park blasted engineers via Twitter during the gig for ruining their experience, and many concertgoers walked out because the sound was so bad.

One angry fan wrote: "Be great if someone could tell the sound people at Spice Girls that the audience can't hear them", while another tweeted: "There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad."

And one disappointed devotee called the show the "worst gig" they'd ever been to.

The Spice Girls are scheduled for 12 more shows all over the U.K.

Fans noticed Mel B ditched her eye patch for the concert return, suggesting her emergency surgery last week had corrected a sight problem for the singer, aka Scary Spice.

The reunited quartet - minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham - took the stage to kick off the reunion tour with their anthem Spice Up Your Life, but the patch Mel B had hinted she would be wearing for the show, was nowhere to be seen.

The singer was diagnosed with severe iritis in her right eye and uveitis in her left.

Meanwhile, Posh's husband David Beckham wished the girls a good performance before they graced the stage.

"As someone that has lived with Posh Spice for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour," he wrote on Instagram, signing the post off with. "There will only ever be one Posh Spice."