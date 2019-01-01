Nick Carter and wife expecting second child after miscarriage

Nick Carter's wife is pregnant with their second child after recently suffering a miscarriage.

The Backstreet Boy singer revealed on social media last September (18) his other half Lauren Kitt didn't go to full term with what would have been a daughter for the couple, and now he's taken to Instagram on Friday to share the happy news they are expecting again.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family," he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji to the caption for an image of Nick standing alongside Lauren and their three-year-old son Odin.

Nick made the baby news public less than a week after photographers snapped them together on a sightseeing trip in Barcelona, Spain, with photos of their tour of the city sparking speculation Lauren is pregnant.

The Quit Playing Games (with My Heart) singer went into detail about his heartbreak after his wife lost the baby three months into term last year.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken. It was a little sister for Odin," he noted.

Lauren later posted an ultrasound of the foetus online on 8 March for International Women's Day to share a message of strength as she honoured her miscarriage.

“it’s #internationalwomensday I thought I’d share with you all an often shameful subject that we as Women and Parents suffer in silence," she wrote. “I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses, days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face.

"If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope.”