Weezer, Pete Wentz and Butch Walker share advice to their younger selves in mental health awareness campaign

Rock band Weezer, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and singer-songwriter Butch Walker share advice with their younger selves in candid, new videos for The Child Mind Institute’s #MyYoungerSelf mental health awareness campaign.· Weezer’s Scott Shriner shares advice on anxiety and being different with his younger self : “As a kid who hated himself and scared of everything. Hid under the bed when it was time to go to school and was super sick, different and weird. If you can find something that you are going to enjoy and work really hard at it and know that you are not alone and that you are not always going to feel that way. If I knew then how I would turn out now, I probably could’ve relaxed a little bit.”· Butch Walker shares advice on anxiety and depression with his younger self: “Don't be afraid to be different. Don't be afraid to challenge yourself. Be yourself because everyone else is taken.”· Pete Wentz shares advice on anxiety with his younger self: “I think it's important not to just slap a smile on your face whenever you're feeling down, but it's also important to know that this journey has ups and downs, and there'll be another up.”