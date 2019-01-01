Emma Bunton has 'butterflies in her tummy' over Spice Girls' stage return

Emma Bunton is worrying she'll mess up the Spice Girls' first gig in seven years by falling over.

The iconic girl band take to the stage in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday for the opening date of their reunion tour, but Emma fears she'll struggle to dance in her trademark Buffalo boots.

In an interview with Britain's Heart Breakfast radio show on Friday, Baby Spice said she has "butterflies in my tummy" about the show, and was wary about putting on the platform shoes "because I've fallen over in them a few times".

Despite her worries, she's looking forward to being reunited with Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner on stage.

"It's so much fun, being back on stage with the girls. Literally, we giggle to ourselves and of course we make mistakes in the dress rehearsals," she laughed. "I've remembered all the words and I'm just getting to grips with the choreography, so I think we're there."

The 43-year-old said she "hopes" former member Victoria Beckham will come to watch them on tour. The singer-turned-fashion designer will not be joining her bandmates but did wish them luck on Friday via a private email and a post on Instagram.

Posh Spice's post featured a picture of the girls performing as a five-piece at the 1997 BRIT Awards, which she captioned: "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds."

A source told U.K. newspaper The Sun that the four singers are planning a tribute to their absent fifth member during their shows.

"They've come up with a tribute to her and she'll be getting a significant mention on stage in the most glowing terms, visually and verbally. They've decided it's the right thing," the insider revealed.

The Spice World - 2019 Tour moves to Cardiff, Wales on Monday and concludes with three huge gigs at London's Wembley Stadium in June.