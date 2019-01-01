NEWS Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber claim second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber share the crown once again this week as I Don’t Care holds on to the Official Singles Chart top spot for a second week.



The single, which will appear on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming collaborations album, posts another impressive week of sales and streams, notching up 98,000 combined sales.



Lil Nas X remains at Number 2 for another week with Old Town Road but boasts his biggest week so far following the release of the song’s music video - racking up 85,000 combined sales including 12.8 million streams.



Lewis Capaldi has three tracks in the Top 10 following the release of his debut album: former Number 1 Someone You Loved (3) which has its biggest week so far with over 74,000 combined sales, Hold Me While You Wait (5), and Grace (9), which flies 17 places to its highest ever position.



Elsewhere in the chart, Tyler The Creator takes highest new entry honours with Earfquake at 17, following the release of his latest album Igor. Another track from the record, I Think, lands at 30.



Ellie Goulding’s Sixteen climbs four to a new peak at 21, Digga D’s No Diet jumps eight places to 25, and Halsey debuts at 26 with Nightmare, marking her seventh Top 40 single. Da Beatfreakz, Swarmz, Deno and Dappy’s collaboration Motorola (32) climbs three, ahead of Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings ft. Lykke Li (33), which jumps six places.



Further down, Summer Days by Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump enters the Top 40 for the first time after vaulting 27 places to Number 36, becoming Martin Garrix’s tenth Top 40. DJ Khaled earns his fifth Top 40 single with Jealous ft. Chris Brown and Lil Wayne, and finally, rising US rapper and singer Dominic Fike claims his first ever UK Top 40 hit with 3 Nights, flying fifteen places to Number 39.