Lizzo and Teyana Taylor in disbelief over Elton John's praise

Lizzo and Teyana Taylor have expressed their excitement after music icon Elton John praised them in a recent interview.

During a chat with reporters from Entertainment Tonight to promote the musical biopic Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival last week, the Candle in the Wind hitmaker, 72, said: "If you don't keep up with the young, you're dead. You have to look at new movies, new music, read new books, see new artists' photography, because when you find something new, it inspires you. I know all the great, old stuff. It's in my head. It's in my computer, and I love it. It makes me happy, but it doesn't make me as happy as when I hear something new, like say, Billie Eilish or Lizzo or Khalid or Channel Tres and Teyana Taylor."

"Do you know Teyana Taylor?" he continued. "Woohoo, baby! I love her so much! And I've been able to talk to her. So, it's like, this inspires me. The young have the energy and they have the ability to make me feel inspired and I love that."

Following his kind words, the up-and-coming musicians both took to their social media pages to admit they were stunned by the shout out.

Sharing a clip of the moment Elton praised her, Lizzo wrote on Instagram: "Here's a video of @eltonjohn saying my name on infinite loop. my toes are numb byeeeeee."

Meanwhile, Teyana posted the same moment on her Instagram, and captioned it: "IIISSSSS UUUUUU S**TINNNNNNNNNNNNNN MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! @eltonjohn I love you so muchhhhhhhhhhhh! MOMENTS LIKE THIS A REMINDER OF WHY I GOTTA KEEP PUSHING & NEVER GIVE UP, THE HARD WORK NEVER GOES UNNOTICED!!!"

Lizzo released her debut album Lizzobangers in 2013, and achieved chart success with her third album Cuz I Love You in April. Teyana also enjoyed huge success with her Kanye West-produced sophomore album K.T.S.E., which she released last June.