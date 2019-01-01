Jana Kramer posts emotional tribute to husband Mike Caussin on fourth anniversary

Jana Kramer has commemorated her fourth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to husband Mike Caussin.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (22May19) to share a teary-eyed photo of herself and her spouse for fans.

"We laughed... we cried... we drank wine... we watched the sun go down, and we toasted to 4 years," she captioned the post. "A take away we wanted to share, wherever you are in your relationship right now, choose each other... choose to fight... it can be a beautiful ride."

Hours earlier, Kramer shared a throwback image of the couple on its special day, adding: "Marriage hasn’t been a 'piece of cake' but I wouldn’t change a thing. Happy 4 years babe."

Mike's cheating ways led to a break-up for the pair, but Jana agreed to work on their marriage and she and her husband reconciled in 2017. They welcomed their second child together in November (18), and last year (18), the star told People magazine the pregnancy saved her marriage.

"Babies and having other kids don't save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a saviour for us in a way that we've really done our work and gotten dirty," she shared. "We're bringing a child into this world (so) we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we're bringing him (our son) into the best environment possible."

She revealed that she and Mike, who also share two-year-old daughter Jolie, worked hard to get passed the cheating scandal and rebuild their relationship, with Caussin undergoing rehab treatment and sex addiction classes.

She added, "Mike, for the longest time, wasn't putting in the work, but now when two people actually truly come together and put in the work, then it's a huge change."